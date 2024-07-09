People in Kerry are being reminded to “Think Before You Flush” to protect the county's Blue Flag Beaches.

The campaign by Clean Coasts, Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council aims to encourage environmental responsibility, by taking proactive steps to protect our coastal habitats.

The initiative highlights the importance of disposing wipes and other sanitary products in the bin, as flushing them has detrimental effects to our beaches.

Advertisement

More information on the Think Before You Flush campaign can be found on https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/.