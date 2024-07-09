Advertisement
News

People urged to “Think Before You Flush” to protect Kerry’s Blue Flag Beaches

Jul 9, 2024 08:44 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry are being reminded to “Think Before You Flush” to protect the county's Blue Flag Beaches.

The campaign by Clean Coasts, Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council aims to encourage environmental responsibility, by taking proactive steps to protect our coastal habitats.

The initiative highlights the importance of disposing wipes and other sanitary products in the bin, as flushing them has detrimental effects to our beaches.

More information on the Think Before You Flush campaign can be found on https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/.

