People parking at Killarney’s Cathedral branded disgraceful by local councillors

Concerns have been raised on the issue of people who are parking at St. Mary's Cathedral in Killarney at their lesiure.

Elected members of Killarney Municipal District discussed the issue at a recent meeting of the MD.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD Niall Kelleher said there’s a continual issue of people parking in the grounds of St Mary's Cathedral and going about their day.

He said it’s highly disrespectful and a nightmare for people wanting to use the grounds of the church.

Cathaoirleach Kelleher said it's causing an asbolute nightmare to people; he knows of incidents in which family members are unable to get parking at funerals due to the lack of spaces available.

Cllr Donal Grady noted that a red Suzuki, which appears to have been abandoned, has been parked at carpark adjacent to the Cathedral for awhile; he said people are abusing the car park.

Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan argued that the only solution to the problem is for the council to engage with the Bishops Trust on the possibility of a car-park in the big square field located between St Brendan’s Secondary School, the nuns and bishops house.

Cllr O’Callaghan said it's a rare opportunity for the council to build a multi-storey car park in the town.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae supported the proposal and said the council needs to investigate this potential solution.