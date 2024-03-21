Advertisement
News

People of Kerry asked to take part in twelfth annual ‘County Clean-Up’

Mar 21, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrynews
People of Kerry asked to take part in twelfth annual ‘County Clean-Up’
With the support of KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, the annual County Clean Up will take place across the county on Saturday, 6th April. Voluntary organisations and individuals across Kerry are invited to get involved. Registration is now open at www.countycleanup.com. Pictured at the launch are Breda Moriarty, Environmental Awareness Officer and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Kerry County Council with Cllr. Jim Finucane, Mayor of Kerry and Tadgh Healy, KWD. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
Share this article

People across Kerry are being asked to take part in the twelfth annual ‘County Clean-Up’.

Groups and individuals throughout Kerry can register to volunteer for what is one of the biggest community events of the year.

Over the past decade, thousands of ‘County Clean-Up’ volunteers have collected hundreds of tonnes of rubbish along Kerry’s roads.

Advertisement

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, the 6th April.

Those interested need to register before then, to get a clean-up pack and to nominate a ‘collection point’ for the litter gathered.

For more information, see countycleanup.com.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People on the streets convinced Kerry Fine Gael councillor to reverse retirement decision
Advertisement
Man missing from Dingle found safe and well
Court expected to hear bail applications for Kerry men charged in connection to State’s largest crystal meth seizure today
Advertisement

Recommended

People on the streets convinced Kerry Fine Gael councillor to reverse retirement decision
Kerry Camogie Teams In Action This Weekend
Badminton Results & Fixtures
Darts Coming To Dublin Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus