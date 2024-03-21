People of Kerry asked to take part in twelfth annual ‘County Clean-Up’

People across Kerry are being asked to take part in the twelfth annual ‘County Clean-Up’.

Groups and individuals throughout Kerry can register to volunteer for what is one of the biggest community events of the year.

Over the past decade, thousands of ‘County Clean-Up’ volunteers have collected hundreds of tonnes of rubbish along Kerry’s roads.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, the 6th April.

Those interested need to register before then, to get a clean-up pack and to nominate a ‘collection point’ for the litter gathered.

For more information, see countycleanup.com.