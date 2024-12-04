People in Kerry urged to donate blood as demand for stock reaches highest level ever

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood, as last month saw the highest ever demand for blood from Irish hospitals.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says they are facing a month-on-month increase in demand.

A clinic will take place in Castleisland Community Centre today (Wednesday, Dec 4th) and tomorrow from 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

The IBTS is urging people to attend and says new donors are welcome.

An appointment to attend the clinic can be made by calling 1800 222 111.