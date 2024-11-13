Advertisement
Special bingo at Castleisland Community Centre  on Tuesday 19th November

Nov 13, 2024 12:20 By receptionradiokerry
Special bingo at Castleisland Community Centre  on Tuesday 19th November
November Special bingo at Castleisland Community Centre  on Tuesday 19th November starting at 8.30pm. €3000 in prizemoney including guaranteed jackpot of €500. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome.

