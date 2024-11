A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were injured in a traffic crash in Killorglin this evening.

The incident happened at Bunkers Roundabout on the N70, which is the junction of Iveragh Road, Mill Road and Sunhill Road.

Gardaí have closed the road between Sunhill Road and Market Street by O'Donnells Bakery and they expect the diversions to remain in place overnight.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are not yet known.