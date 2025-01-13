Advertisement
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Abbeyfeale last night

Jan 13, 2025 09:35 By radiokerrynews
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Abbeyfeale last night
A man has been killed in a crash in County Limerick.

The pedestrian in his 70s was struck by a car on New Street in Abbeyfeale shortly after 9 o'clock last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in his 70s in a crash in Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

A report will be sent to the local Coroner and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.`

Anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is also asked to come forward.

If you have information, contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

