A man has been killed in a crash in County Limerick.

The pedestrian in his 70s was struck by a car on New Street in Abbeyfeale shortly after 9 o'clock last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in his 70s in a crash in Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Advertisement

A report will be sent to the local Coroner and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.`

Anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is also asked to come forward.

Advertisement

If you have information, contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

HEAD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Abbeyfeale last night

TAGS: County Limerick, Co. Limerick, Pedestrian, Car, New Street, Abbeyfeale, Gardaí, Pedestrian, Witnesses, Technical examination An Garda Síochána, Local diversions, Coroner, Witnesses, Newcastlewest Garda Station, Garda Confidential Line

Advertisement

IMAGE: