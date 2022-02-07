Over two dozen complaints made against Kerry nursing homes last year

HIQA received over two dozen complaints against Kerry nursing homes last year.

These included concerns about infection control measures, resident rights, the wearing of masks and staff behaviour.

The Health Information and Quality Authority monitors and inspects facilities in health and social care services.

Advertisement

Part of its remit is to receive unsolicited complaints from people about issues in these settings.

During January-November of last year, HIQA received 25 complaints from concerned persons about nursing homes in Kerry.

Four complaints relating to COVID-19 were received: these were about nursing homes' implementation of government guidance and staffs' wearing of masks.

Advertisement

The majority of complaints centred on concerns around general care, safeguarding of residents, staffing levels, training and visiting procedures.

One complaint related to concerns around resident hydration, while another person complained about the admissions process.

Nine of the complaints were redacted, meaning the information was hidden as it could have led to the identification of a centre or resident.

Advertisement

HIQA previously said that complaints would be investigated or form part of a centre's future inspection.

The information was given to Radio Kerry following a Freedom of Information Act request.