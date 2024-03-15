Advertisement
Over quarter of a million allocated to heritage projects in Kerry 

Mar 15, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over a quarter of a million euro in funding has been allocated to support 26 heritage projects in Kerry.

Minister for Education Norma Foley, has welcomed the funding.

She says the government is committed to supporting communities to protect and conserve our heritage.

26 heritage projects across the county have received funding for renovations and repair works.

The funding has been allocated under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures Fund.

Hussey’s Bar of Castleisland received almost €78,000 for works which include repairing or replacing facades, windows, and roof slates.

€25,000 was allocated to Eask Tower in Dingle for stabilisation of the building.

Ballyheigue Castle will receive €20,000 for a total refurbishment of the building, while 24 The Square, Listowel will get €15,000 for work to include plastering and mortar.

Tinnies Lower East on Valentia Island has been allocated €10,000 for thatch and other repairs.

Callinafercy House, Milltown, 9 Port Road, Killarney, The Castle, Ballyheigue, 9 Pembroke Street, Tralee, the former bank on Shelbourne Street, Kenmare and the Coastguard House, Kells Bay have all received over €8,000 for roofing works.

The funds will also be used to support employment of traditional craftspeople and conservation specialists.

The full list of successful projects:

