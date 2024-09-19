Advertisement
News

Over fifty events taking place in Kerry for Culture Night

Sep 19, 2024 09:27 By radiokerrynews
Over fifty events taking place in Kerry for Culture Night
Share this article

Over fifty events are taking place in Kerry for Culture Night.

The event celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts, and will take place on Friday (September 20th).

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is encouraging people to attend the many events taking place across the county.

Advertisement

They’ll include exhibitions, storytelling events, musical performances and crafting sessions.

The full programme of events can be seen at culturenight.ie and on arts.kerrycoco.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New special educational base opened in Killarney school
Advertisement
Kerry people encouraged to enter nominations for 2024 Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards
American tourist rescued from West Kerry beach after getting trapped by the tide
Advertisement

Recommended

NEWKD is holding open mornings to highlight and celebrate the work of Local Development Companies
Man City and Inter Goalless Draw
Two Irish Scorers For Celtic In Champions League
Kerry Have 4 All Star Nominations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus