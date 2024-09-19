Over fifty events taking place in Kerry for Culture Night

Over fifty events are taking place in Kerry for Culture Night.

The event celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts, and will take place on Friday (September 20th).

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is encouraging people to attend the many events taking place across the county.

They’ll include exhibitions, storytelling events, musical performances and crafting sessions.

The full programme of events can be seen at culturenight.ie and on arts.kerrycoco.ie.