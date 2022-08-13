Over €90,000 allocated to support and improve Kerry walking trails

Over €90,000 in funding has been allocated to support and improve walking trails in Kerry.

41 walking trails across the county are to benefit from grants of between €1,000 and €3,000.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the announcement.

The full list of trails to receive funding is available below.

Funding has been allocated to:

Tarbert Fairy Trail: €1,000

Reenroe Cliff Walk: €1,000

Moyvane Village Walks: €1,000

Moyvane Village Walks - Nature Trail Way: €1,000

Moyvane Village Walks - Kiln Way: €1,000

Moyvane Village Walks - Sortsfield - Nature Trail - Kiln Way: €1,000

Cosan Barr a Chuma: €1,000

Ballybunion Loops - Cliff Walk: €1,000

Ballybunion Loops - Beach Walk €2,800

Skellig Monks Trail: €1,000

The Skelligs Way: €2,800

Caher Marsh Loop: €1,000

Ramblers Glanageenty loop: €1,000

Ramblers Glanageenty - Lenihan loop: €2,800

Ramblers Glanageenty - Bernard Brothers loop: €2,800

Listowel Village Walks: €1,000

Bray Head – Valentia: €1,000

Chorca Dhuibhne, Siúlóid na nGleannta: €1,000

Druid's Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800

Fionn MacCool Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800

Cailleach Beara Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800

Dingle - Siuloid na Cille: €2,800

Dingle - Siuloid na Faille: €2,800

Dingle - Siuloid Cholmain: €2,800

Dingle - Siuloid a' tSais: €2,800

Lyracrompane Mass Path: €2,800

Tarbert - John F Leslie Woodland Walk: €2,800

Ballybunion Loops - Lahardane Hill Walk: €2,800

Portmagee Knockeenawaddra Loop Walk: €2,800

Portmagee Pound Loop Walk: €2,800

Theas Bolus Barracks Loop: €2,800

Theas Emlagh Loop: €2,800

Listowel Village Walks - Sive Walk: €2,800

Lomanagh Loop – Sneem: €2,800

Fermoyle Loop – Sneem: €2,800

Kerry Way: €3,000

Keel Uphill Downhill Loop Walk: €2,800

Cosan na Naomh (Saints Road): €2,800

Shannon Way: €3,000

North Kerry Way: €3,000

Dingle Way: €3,000

Cork/Kerry Beara Way €1,500