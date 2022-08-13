Over €90,000 allocated to support and improve Kerry walking trails

Over €90,000 in funding has been allocated to support and improve walking trails in Kerry.
41 walking trails across the county are to benefit from grants of between €1,000 and €3,000.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the announcement.
The full list of trails to receive funding is available below.
Funding has been allocated to:
Tarbert Fairy Trail: €1,000
Reenroe Cliff Walk: €1,000
Moyvane Village Walks: €1,000
Moyvane Village Walks - Nature Trail Way: €1,000
Moyvane Village Walks - Kiln Way: €1,000
Moyvane Village Walks - Sortsfield - Nature Trail - Kiln Way: €1,000
Cosan Barr a Chuma: €1,000
Ballybunion Loops - Cliff Walk: €1,000
Ballybunion Loops - Beach Walk €2,800
Skellig Monks Trail: €1,000
The Skelligs Way: €2,800
Caher Marsh Loop: €1,000
Ramblers Glanageenty loop: €1,000
Ramblers Glanageenty - Lenihan loop: €2,800
Ramblers Glanageenty - Bernard Brothers loop: €2,800
Listowel Village Walks: €1,000
Bray Head – Valentia: €1,000
Chorca Dhuibhne, Siúlóid na nGleannta: €1,000
Druid's Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800
Fionn MacCool Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800
Cailleach Beara Loop - Bonane Beara: €2,800
Dingle - Siuloid na Cille: €2,800
Dingle - Siuloid na Faille: €2,800
Dingle - Siuloid Cholmain: €2,800
Dingle - Siuloid a' tSais: €2,800
Lyracrompane Mass Path: €2,800
Tarbert - John F Leslie Woodland Walk: €2,800
Ballybunion Loops - Lahardane Hill Walk: €2,800
Portmagee Knockeenawaddra Loop Walk: €2,800
Portmagee Pound Loop Walk: €2,800
Theas Bolus Barracks Loop: €2,800
Theas Emlagh Loop: €2,800
Listowel Village Walks - Sive Walk: €2,800
Lomanagh Loop – Sneem: €2,800
Fermoyle Loop – Sneem: €2,800
Kerry Way: €3,000
Keel Uphill Downhill Loop Walk: €2,800
Cosan na Naomh (Saints Road): €2,800
Shannon Way: €3,000
North Kerry Way: €3,000
Dingle Way: €3,000
Cork/Kerry Beara Way €1,500