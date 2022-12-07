Advertisement
Over €90,000 allocated to Listowel Family Resource Centre

Dec 7, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €90,000 allocated to Listowel Family Resource Centre
Over €90,000 (€94,874) has been allocated to Listowel Family Resource Centre.

The funding was granted under the LGBTI+ Community Services funding call.

In Listowel, this funding will be used to support the centre's LGBT+ community support worker and peer mentoring programme.

Over €1.2 million is being made available nationally through this fund.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Griffin of the Green Party, says the Listowel Family Resource Centre is doing fantastic work for equality in Kerry, and it’s important it continues.

