Over €760,000 allocated to 46 Kerry sport clubs and organisations

Over €760,000 (€769,547) has been allocated to 46 Kerry sport clubs and organisations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

These grants will assist in the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and also goes towards the provision of sports equipment.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement

The successful Kerry applicants:

CARA Centre €80,108

Kerry Area Basketball Board €6,244

Advertisement

Kerry District League €13,391

TREC Ireland Equine Sports €9,229

15th Kerry Sneem Scouting Ireland €9,785

Advertisement

Ballydonoghue GAA €10,882

Ballyduff Camogie Club €1,133

Ballyheigue Social €33,166

Advertisement

Callinafercy Rowing Club €25,799

Camp Community Council €10,394

Causeway Camogie Club €1,173

Advertisement

Cromane Rowing Club €15,049

Cumann Sleibhteoireacht Corcha Dhuibhne Club €1,586

Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club €12,129

Fenit Samphires FC €23,264

Flesk Valley Rowing Club €17,062

GLENBEIGH FALCONS €5,455

Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club €23,585

Kenmare Bay Sailing club €16,084

Kenmare Bay Swim Club €5,191

Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €40,074

Kenmare Shamrocks GAA €10,001

Kerry Canoe Club €41,295

Killarney Cycling Club €18,466

Killarney Valley AC €16,343

Killorglin Rowing Club €51,360

Kingdom Swimming Club €6,225

LB ROVERS €3,463

Lenamore Rovers FC €2,931

Listowel Kayak Club €18,963

Moyvane GAA €8,867

Portmagee Rowing Club €62,005

Sive Rowing Club €22,700

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club €13,686

Sneem Rowing club €8,534

St Brendans Rowing Club €3,301

St Bridget's Basketball Club €23,465

St Pauls Basketball Club Killarney €11,663

Star of the Laune AC €18,656

Team Kerry Killarney Cougars €4,101

Templenoe Rowing Club €8,298

The Chain Gang Cycling Club €2,359

Tralee Imperials basketball €6,117

Tralee Rowing Club €11,112

Tralee Triathon Club €5,930

Workmen's Rowing Club €28,932