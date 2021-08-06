Over €760,000 allocated to 46 Kerry sport clubs and organisations

Over €760,000 (€769,547) has been allocated to 46 Kerry sport clubs and organisations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
These grants will assist in the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and also goes towards the provision of sports equipment.
Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.
The successful Kerry applicants:
CARA Centre €80,108
Kerry Area Basketball Board €6,244
Kerry District League €13,391
TREC Ireland Equine Sports €9,229
15th Kerry Sneem Scouting Ireland €9,785
Ballydonoghue GAA €10,882
Ballyduff Camogie Club €1,133
Ballyheigue Social €33,166
Callinafercy Rowing Club €25,799
Camp Community Council €10,394
Causeway Camogie Club €1,173
Cromane Rowing Club €15,049
Cumann Sleibhteoireacht Corcha Dhuibhne Club €1,586
Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club €12,129
Fenit Samphires FC €23,264
Flesk Valley Rowing Club €17,062
GLENBEIGH FALCONS €5,455
Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club €23,585
Kenmare Bay Sailing club €16,084
Kenmare Bay Swim Club €5,191
Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €40,074
Kenmare Shamrocks GAA €10,001
Kerry Canoe Club €41,295
Killarney Cycling Club €18,466
Killarney Valley AC €16,343
Killorglin Rowing Club €51,360
Kingdom Swimming Club €6,225
LB ROVERS €3,463
Lenamore Rovers FC €2,931
Listowel Kayak Club €18,963
Moyvane GAA €8,867
Portmagee Rowing Club €62,005
Sive Rowing Club €22,700
Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club €13,686
Sneem Rowing club €8,534
St Brendans Rowing Club €3,301
St Bridget's Basketball Club €23,465
St Pauls Basketball Club Killarney €11,663
Star of the Laune AC €18,656
Team Kerry Killarney Cougars €4,101
Templenoe Rowing Club €8,298
The Chain Gang Cycling Club €2,359
Tralee Imperials basketball €6,117
Tralee Rowing Club €11,112
Tralee Triathon Club €5,930
Workmen's Rowing Club €28,932