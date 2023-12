Over €7.5 million in funding has been allocated to Munster Technological University.

It’s part of a €50 million package under the Technological Sector Advancement Fund (TSAF), announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

The aim of this fund is to support existing functions and help initiate new activities in the country’s five Technological Universities.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.