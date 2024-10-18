Advertisement
Over €50,000 allocated to Kerry County Council to support Christmas events

Oct 18, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Over €50,000 allocated to Kerry County Council to support Christmas events
Over €50,000 has been has been allocated to Kerry County Council to support holding Christmas events.

Minister of State for Local Government Alan Dillon made the announcement this morning.

Last month proposals were invited from local authorities along the western seaboard, in recognition of the unique challenges faced in these counties.

This funding will help Kerry County Council support 19 projects across the county with the provision of Christmas trees, lights, markets and other initiatives.

