News

Over €4 million allocated to 42 Kerry community organisations

May 18, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over €4 million allocated to 42 Kerry community organisations
Over €4 million (€4,403,073) has been allocated to 42 community organisations in Kerry.

It’s part of a €50 million funding package for over 880 projects nationally under the Community Recognition Fund.
It’s designed to support and reward communities that have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

The funding can be used to refurbish sports clubs, upgrade playgrounds, parks and walkways as well as enhance school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends.

Among the Kerry projects to receive funding are Tralee Boxing Club which will receive over €1 million and Killarney Stars Club has been allocated over €990,000.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

Minister Foley says it’s recognition of the welcome Kerry has given to refugees and asylum seekers:

Kerry projects to receive funding:

