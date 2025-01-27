Over €3 million won by Kerry Lotto players in 2024

Over €3 million (3,104,446) has been won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2024 (correct as of 23/12 – if any winners in the meantime update).

Figures released by the National Lottery to Radio Kerry show there were five high tier jackpots won in the county this year.

The past 12 months saw three new millionaires in the county from National Lottery wins.

Over €3.1 million euro was won in 2024 in high tier Lotto draws – these are sums above €15,000.

Two players in the county won €1 million each from the Daily Millions draw; the first was in January when an online player scooped the jackpot; while the second was in May, when the winning ticket was bought in Lidl, Limerick Road, Killarney.

In November, the county’s third winning millionaire celebrated after their Euromillions raffle ticket, purchased in Nolan’s Garage Londis, North Circular Road, Tralee won them €1 million.

The highest sum won in the main Lotto draw in the county, was just under €86,000 (€85,936) in August, with the winning ticket sold in Hegarty's Supermarket & filling station, Muckross, Killarney.

Meanwhile, one lucky player won over €18,500 (€18,510) in the Euromillions draw in November. This ticket was bought at Supervalu, Lower Rock Road, Tralee.

The figures show there are no unclaimed Lotto winning prizes in Kerry at the moment.

Radio Kerry understands, from preliminary figures that 110 local community groups, sports clubs and good causes benefitted from €4 million from the National Lottery in 2024.