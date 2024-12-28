Almost €100,000 won in Top Tier Scratch Cards in Kerry on 2024

Players in Kerry have won almost €100,000 in Top Tier Scratch Cards in 2024.

That’s according to figures released by the National Lottery to Radio Kerry.

In May, one West Kerry player scooped €45,000 in the “Fire 4’s, Ice 5’s” game, the ticket was bought in Binn Ban Teoranta, Moran’s Supermarket, Mail Road, Dingle.

Meanwhile, two players in the county won €25,000 each in the “Money Multiplier” game this year.

The winning tickets were sold in Corrib Oil, Abbeydorney in February; and in Donagh Hickey Motors, Shinnagh Cross, Rathmore in April.