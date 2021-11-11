Over €280,000 to support Kerry community groups impacted by COVID-19

Over €280,000 in funding has been allocated to support Kerry community groups impacted by COVID-19.

It's part of a national €9 million Community Activities Fund.

This fund will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Local Community Development Committees (LCDC) will administer these grants; all interested groups can get in touch with their local committee before February 28th.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement.