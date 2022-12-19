Advertisement
News

Over €273,000 paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry

Dec 19, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €273,000 paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry Over €273,000 paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry
Share this article

Over €273,000 (€273,400) has been paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry.

82 successful applications in Kerry have received funding under the Brexit Inshore Fisheries Business Model Adjustment Scheme.

It was developed as a short-term support scheme for the inshore sector to help it deal with the difficult trading conditions that have arisen because of Brexit.

Advertisement

Nationally, 785 successful applications received total grant aid of €2.6 million under the scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue following a question by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus