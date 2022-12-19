Over €273,000 paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry

Over €273,000 (€273,400) has been paid to assist inshore fishers in Kerry.

82 successful applications in Kerry have received funding under the Brexit Inshore Fisheries Business Model Adjustment Scheme.

It was developed as a short-term support scheme for the inshore sector to help it deal with the difficult trading conditions that have arisen because of Brexit.

Nationally, 785 successful applications received total grant aid of €2.6 million under the scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue following a question by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.