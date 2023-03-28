Advertisement
News

Over €270,000 allocated to historic projects in Kerry

Mar 28, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Over €270,000 allocated to historic projects in Kerry Over €270,000 allocated to historic projects in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Over €270,000 in funding has been allocated to historic projects in Kerry.

Knockreer House and Gardens in Killarney has been allocated €200,000, while Eask Tower in West Dingle is to get €33,000 and Molahiffe House, Firies will receive €37,500.

In total, 95 heritage projects across the country will benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the funding, saying it’ll provide vital assistance for the maintenance and upkeep of sites of significant historical importance in Kerry.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus