Over €270,000 allocated to historic projects in Kerry

Over €270,000 in funding has been allocated to historic projects in Kerry.

Knockreer House and Gardens in Killarney has been allocated €200,000, while Eask Tower in West Dingle is to get €33,000 and Molahiffe House, Firies will receive €37,500.

In total, 95 heritage projects across the country will benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the funding, saying it’ll provide vital assistance for the maintenance and upkeep of sites of significant historical importance in Kerry.