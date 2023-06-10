Over €250,000 now raised by Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since it began

Over a quarter of a million euro has now been raised for charity by Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since it began two years ago.

The proceeds from the second year of Radio Bingo, over €130,000, have this week been shared equally among the four charity partners, with each receiving over €32,000.

These charity partners are Kerry Cancer Support Group, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House, and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Each charity has received over €60,000 from Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since its inception.

Breda Dyland of Kerry Cancer Support Group says the funding will go towards keeping the charity’s new, 33-seat, state of the art, fully accessible bus, on the road.

Jack Shanahan, Chairman of the Kerry Hospice Foundation, added this extra money will be spent helping employ two new, full-time advanced nurse practitioners.

Numbers are broadcast 5 times per day on Radio Kerry as well as being posted on Radio Kerry Facebook and Instagram Stories daily.

Books are €5 each available from over 70 outlets countywide. Radio Kerry does not take benefit financially from the Radio Bingo game.

For more details on Radio Kerry Radio Bingo and a list of participating shops where books can be purchased are available here.