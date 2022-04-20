Over €230,000 allocated to Kerry under Community Monuments Fund

€238,923 in funding has been allocated to Kerry under the 2022 Community Monuments Fund.

The successful applications were announced by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The Community Monuments Fund aims to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

Over €80,000 (€80,690) has been allocated to Killagh Priory in Kilcolman, Milltown, while almost €100,000 (€99,746.50) will go towards Castleisland Castle.

A further €29,520 will be used for the Cill Buaine Early Ecclesiastical Site in the Iveragh Peninsula.

Six graveyards throughout the county will also share in €28,966.50; they are Abbey Island, Ventry, Kenmare Old, Kilmore, Kilshannig and Greenane cemeteries.

Nationally, €6 million was allocated to 128 projects.