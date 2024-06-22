The government has announced Local Property Tax allocations for 2025 for local authorities.

Over €15 million is going to Kerry County Council, to carry out the delivery of services and the increasing demands being placed on them.

It’s part of €696 million in allocations announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

Kerry County Council has been allocated a baseline figure of €15,276,761 in the provisional Local Property Tax allocation for 2025.

The baseline funding recognises the essential role played by local authorities in delivering a broad range of services day-to-day.

This allocation is the minimum that Kerry County Council will receive under the LPT, and will be subjected to respective increases.

The provisional funding allocated to Kerry is over €13.6 million (€13,686,697), but to meet the baseline the LPT tax is to be supplemented by equalisation support from the Exchequer.

This tax shortfall for Kerry is over €1,590,000 (€1,590,064), which is among the three lowest shortfalls nationally.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Darragh O’Brien said “Following the recent local elections, new councils now have important decisions to make in the coming months regarding the level of local property tax in their areas, all of which will effect expenditure on local services.”