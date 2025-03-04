Advertisement
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry

Mar 4, 2025 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released to MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú by the Irish Courts Service under the Freedom of Information act.

They show that almost €45 million in unpaid district court fines are outstanding across Ireland’s district court system since 2020.

The Ireland South MEP has criticised the Irish Courts Service for failing to fully collect unpaid district court fines.

In Kerry, over one million euro (€1,055,520.86) in fines remain unpaid or partially unpaid since 2020 at the district court office in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Kenmare, Listowel, Cahersiveen and Dingle.

The former barrister has called it “a slap in the face to the victims of crime.”

She questions what the situation says to victims of crimes like drink driving, assault, theft, and shoplifting when those fined can simply refuse to pay.

She also claims there is a link between unpaid traffic fines and Ireland’s rising road deaths.

The Fianna Fáil MEP points out that the €45 million in unpaid fines could be used for domestic violence refuges, road safety campaigns, and more Gardaí on the streets.

She is urging the government to address the issue in the upcoming review of the criminal justice system.

MEP Ní Mhurchú argues the Fines Payment and Recovery Act, which took effect in 2016, is not being properly enforced and says it's time to take a tougher approach to those who think they are above the law.

 

