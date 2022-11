Over €1.6 million has been allocated to farmers in Kerry under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

More than 1,500 (1,535) farmers in Kerry received the advanced payments under the scheme.

In total, the Department of Agriculture will pay out €15.5 million to 17,500 farmers under this tranche of the scheme.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.