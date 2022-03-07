Advertisement
Over €1.2 million allocated to further promote Irish language in Kerry

Mar 7, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Over €1.2 million allocated to further promote Irish language in Kerry
Over €1.2 million has been announced to further promote the Irish language in Kerry.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers made the announcement while in Kerry today.

Over €713,000 has been allocated for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne Teo.

This will help strengthen Irish as the main spoken language in West and South Kerry through two new programmes.

These are the Youth Ecology Pilot Programme which will promote a greater understanding of wildlife environmental issues and a special programme to encourage and enable families to provide accommodation for those attending Irish language colleges in the area.

Meanwhile, €560,000 has been approved for the implementation of the Tralee Language Plan under the language planning process.

This plan will be implemented under the direction of the Kerry Education and Training Board.

 

 

