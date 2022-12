Over 88% of people in Kerry completed their primary course of COVID-19 vaccination.

There was a 78% uptake for the first booster dose.

Of those who were eligible for the second booster dose, almost 28% of people in Kerry received it and there was a 33% uptake of the third COVID-19 booster vaccination by those who were eligible to receive it.

The figures were compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

They cover up to December 4th this year (2022).