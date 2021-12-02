Over 800 Kerry drivers fined for driving while holding mobile phone so far this year

812 Kerry drivers have been issued with fines for driving while holding a mobile phone so far this year.

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, following a recent Dáil question by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

The figures are up to the end of October this year and were provided to Minister Helen McEntee by An Garda Síochána from the fixed charge processing system.

From January 1st to October 31st, the figures show 812 Kerry drivers were issued with fixed charge notices (fines) for holding a mobile phone while driving this year.

That compares to 806 for 2020, 1,119 for 2019 and 1,078 in 2018.

Of those, 717 fixed charge notices (FCNs) are still within the active interval for payment or payment is being processed this year.

So far this year, 95 of these fines haven't been paid within the statutory payment timeframe.

Last year, 126 FCNs were not paid during the statutory payment timeframe, it stood at 149 in 2019 and 148 during 2018.