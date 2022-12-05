Advertisement
Over 800 Kerry children awaiting appointments for speech and language therapy

Dec 5, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 800 Kerry children awaiting appointments for speech and language therapy
Over 800 children in Kerry are awaiting appointments for speech and language therapy.

The figures were provided by the HSE to Labour TD for Cork East Sean Sherlock.

They cover up to the end of September this year.

These figures show 122 children in Kerry are waiting for an initial assessment for speech and language, while a further 148 are waiting initial therapy.

541 children in Kerry are waiting for further speech and language therapy, with 21 of these children waiting between 12 and 18 months.

In addition, there are 630 children in the county waiting for an occupational therapy first-time assessment; 266 are waiting more than a year.

There are 75 children awaiting a physiotherapy assessment, while a further 299 are waiting for dietetics treatment and eight of these children are waiting for a year.

The figures show there are no children in Kerry awaiting audiology treatments.

Nationally, these figures show there are 18,000 children with a disability waiting for contact to access care.

