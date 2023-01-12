Advertisement
Over 80 homes and businesses still without power

Jan 12, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 80 homes and businesses still without power
Photo: ESB Networks
*AS OF 1PM*

Over 80 homes and businesses are still without power in Kerry.

A status yellow wind warning is currently in effect for the entire country, and this will be in place until 2am on Friday.

Two faults in Causeway have left 59 ESB customers without power there, and supply is expected to be restored to all there by 3pm.

10 customers are affected in southwest Kerry due to a fault at Gurranebane, and power should be restored there by 2pm.

14 are still affected as a result of a fault at Milltown, and power is expected back shortly.

Flooding had been reported on several roads around the county earlier this morning, but Kerry County Council says there are currently none affected by flooding.

