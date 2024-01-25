Advertisement
Over 620 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council last year

Jan 25, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Over 620 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council last year
Over 620 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council up to the end of November last year.

The figures were compiled by the council and cover from January last year to the end of November.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

From January to the end of November, 624 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council.

91 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 45 of which have been paid to date.

There were also seven court convictions during that time, totalling €4,395.

Kerry County Council also investigated 268 waste complaints; there was one court conviction based on these complaints, totalling €825.

There were also 135 water complaints and there was one court conviction which amounted to €400, while there were 41 air complaints investigated by the council during the same period resulting in one court prosecution, totalling €1,500.

