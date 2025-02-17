Over 530 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council between January and the end of November last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

534 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council between January and the end of November last year.

92 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 46 of which have been paid to date.

There were also 11 court convictions during that time, totalling €9,230.

During the first eleven months of last year, Kerry County Council also investigated 368 waste complaints; there was one court conviction on foot of these complaints totalling €900.

The council also investigated a further 149 water complaints and there were two court convictions here totalling €4,182.

Kerry County Council also investigated 21 air complaints during the first eleven months of last year.