Over 50 performances in Kerry funded by latest round of government scheme

Over 50 performances in Kerry will be funded by the latest round of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

23 applications under the scheme across the county were awarded over €130,000 by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The successful applicants plan to support over 182 professionals in the arts and culture sectors in Kerry.

Advertisement

One of the projects funded is the Sliabh Luachra School Concert series, which will facilitate 10 concerts in schools across April and May.

Other performances will take place in Dingle, Kenmare, and Tralee, with a full list available on the Kerry County Council Arts Office website.