Over 50 performances in Kerry funded by latest round of government scheme

Apr 10, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Greta Curtin, Byran O'Leary, Matt Griffin and Eoin ‘Stan’ O’Sullivan, who as Sliabh Luachra musician in residence with county councils of Cork, Kerry, and Limerick to support and promote the region’s traditional music. The Musicians visited Schools in the Sliabh Luachra area, including Castleisland Community College, giving an insight into the heritage and tradition of Sliabh Luachra music. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ FREE PIC/No Repro
Over 50 performances in Kerry will be funded by the latest round of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

23 applications under the scheme across the county were awarded over €130,000 by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The successful applicants plan to support over 182 professionals in the arts and culture sectors in Kerry.

One of the projects funded is the Sliabh Luachra School Concert series, which will facilitate 10 concerts in schools across April and May.

Other performances will take place in Dingle, Kenmare, and Tralee, with a full list available on the Kerry County Council Arts Office website.

