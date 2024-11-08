Advertisement
Over 460 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first nine months of year

Nov 8, 2024 08:41 By radiokerrynews
Over 460 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first nine months of year
Image of the illegal dumping in Castleisland from Cllr Charlie Farrelly
Over 460 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first nine months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled to the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

462 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council between January and the end of September.

72 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 37 of which have been paid to date.

There were also six court convictions during that time, totalling €4,910.

During the first nine months of this year, Kerry County Council also investigated 291 waste complaints; there was one court conviction on foot of these complaints totalling €900.

The council also investigated a further 118 water complaints and 18 air complaints during the same period.

