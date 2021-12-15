Advertisement
Over 4,230 new cases of COVID-19

Dec 15, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 4,230 new cases of COVID-19
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 470 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 105 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,835 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 47 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

The Department of Health can confirm that 24 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 42 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today marks ten days before Christmas. If you contract COVID-19 today your isolation period will include Christmas Day. This can be avoided by ensuring you take every step possible to protect yourself.

"If you are planning to spend Christmas with older family members, anyone immunocompromised or vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, it is best that you take precautions from today. Avoid crowds, limit your contacts, work from home unless absolutely necessary, risk assess your environments and make safe choices over the coming days and weeks.

“Everyone should be aware that Omicron spreads very easily and we have now identified community transmission in Ireland, to the extent that this variant accounts for approximately 13% of all reported cases.

“Taking the opportunity to get a booster dose of vaccination is as vital today as getting the first dose was earlier this year. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.”

Layer up on the basic measures to protect you and your loved ones from infection;

  • Practice social distancing
  • Work from home, where possible
  • Avoid crowds
  • Ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows)
  • Hand and respiratory hygiene
  • Use face masks
  • Stay at home and isolate if you experience symptoms

 

