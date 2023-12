Over 4,000 (4,087) people in Kerry received the once-off Carer's Support Grant payment.

This payment was announced in Budget 2024 as a once-off cost-of-living support.

Nationally, over 120,000 (120,019) people received this payment.

The figures were provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan.