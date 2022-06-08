Advertisement
Over 4,000 Kerry students to sit State exams

Jun 8, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 4,000 Kerry students to sit State exams
Over 4,000 (4,075) Kerry students are beginning the State examinations today.

Just under 2,000 (1, 979) will sit the Leaving Certificate, while 112 will take on the Leaving Cert Applied.

A further nearly 2,000 (1,984) will be sitting the Junior Certificate in Kerry this year.

Nationally, 131,000 students are sitting exams this morning, a 6 percent increase compared to the last time a full set of exams was run in 2019.

Wishing students luck this morning the Minister for Education Norma Foley says they have greater opportunities and choices to continue their education after the Leaving Certificate.

