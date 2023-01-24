Over 350 Kerry businesses applied so far for government energy support

Over 350 Kerry businesses have applied for the government’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

It was introduced to help businesses with their energy costs during the winter months.

The Revenue Commissioners is administering the scheme, and up January 4th had received 8,849 businesses registrations nationwide.

Of those, 4% relate to companies in Kerry.

Dublin had the highest proportion of applications at almost 23%, followed by Cork at 12.1%, while Limerick accounted for 4.3% of registrations.

Around a third (2,984) of all claims have been processed so far, with €6.6 million paid out; 98% of registrations have been approved.