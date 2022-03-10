Over 3,300 young people waiting on CAMHS appointments

Over 3,300 children and teenagers are waiting for an appointment with CAMHS services across the country.

The figures were obtained by Labour TD Sean Sherlock, who presented them to the HSE at the Public Accounts Committee today.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid admitted to the committee that the South Kerry CAMHS scandal was a 'complete failure' in 'oversight and procedure'.

Hundreds of children attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services had been harmed or put at risk of serious harm.

This was because they had been given unreliable diagnoses and inappropriate medications.

In some cases, this led to children being over-medicated.

On the waiting lists, Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor says it aims for children and teenagers to be seen within 12 weeks after making an appointment with CAMHS.