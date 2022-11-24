Advertisement
Over 30,000 acorns collected to ensure continuation of native woodlands in Kerry

Nov 24, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 30,000 acorns collected to ensure continuation of native woodlands in Kerry
From tiny acorns…31,375 acorns to be exact A wonderful project by Killarney National Park Over 30,000 acorns were gathered by National Park and Wildlife Service Outdoor Staff from the ancient Derrycunnihy native Oak woodlands and Muckross Gardens, Killarney National Park. The Oak woodlands at Killarney National Park form the most extensive and oldest areas of native woodlands in Ireland and Northern Europe. It has the largest Yew woodland, which occurs along the Muckross Peninsula. The work carried out was supervised by Horticulturalist Gerry Murphy (right) and Gardener Stephen Moore (1st left). The Outdoor Staff painstakingly potted or sewed 31,375 acorns to be exact, mainly Sessile Oak, which is native to Ireland. The mammoth task will ensure that our native woodlands will continue for generations and centuries to come. Also Included - James Doherty, 2nd Left, David Fitzgerald, Sjoerd Van Wierst, Cathal Sexton, Brendan Lynch and Luke O'Sullivan. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PICS***/Issued 22nd November 2022 for NPWS
National Park and Wildlife Service outdoor staff have collected and potted over 30,000 acorns in Kerry.

The acorns were gathered in the ancient Derrycunnihy native oak woodlands and Muckross Gardens, Killarney National Park.

The seeds collected were then sowed, this is to ensure native woodlands will continue to thrive for centuries to come.

The work carried out was supervised by horticulturalist Gerry Murphy and gardener Stephen Moore.

Plans are in place to collect other plant species in the future, including yew, birch, holly and alder.

