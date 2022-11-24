Over 30,000 acorns collected to ensure continuation of native woodlands in Kerry

National Park and Wildlife Service outdoor staff have collected and potted over 30,000 acorns in Kerry.

The acorns were gathered in the ancient Derrycunnihy native oak woodlands and Muckross Gardens, Killarney National Park.

The seeds collected were then sowed, this is to ensure native woodlands will continue to thrive for centuries to come.

The work carried out was supervised by horticulturalist Gerry Murphy and gardener Stephen Moore.

Plans are in place to collect other plant species in the future, including yew, birch, holly and alder.