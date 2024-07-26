Advertisement
Over 300 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first six months of year

Jul 26, 2024 09:40 By radiokerrynews
Over 300 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first six months of year
Illegal dumping at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday. Image from Cllr Charlie Farrelly's Facebook page
340 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first six months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

340 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council between January and June.

57 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 23 of which have been paid to date.

There were also two court convictions during that time, totalling €900.

During the first six months of this year, Kerry County Council also investigated 198 waste complaints; there was one court conviction on foot of these complaints totalling €900.

The council also investigated a further 85 water complaints and 11 air complaints during the same period.

