Over 3.4 million in Ireland listen to radio every day

The latest JNLR/Ipsos audience figures released today show the daily radio audience in Ireland is at over 3.4 million listeners.

The report, covering July ‘23 to June ‘24, shows 90% of Irish adults and 86% of 15 to 34-year-olds listen to radio every week.

69% of the 15–34 group listen every weekday, while 64% of 15-24 year olds listen every weekday.

The average adult listens to the radio for over 4 hours a day.

Very strong local radio listenership levels continue, with over 2.2 million adults listening to their local or regional station every single weekday.

The latest Irish Audio Report, released by Ipsos, which looks at total audio listening, shows that live radio dominates with a 74% share of total listening.

Music streaming has a 12% share of listening while YouTube Music and Podcasts have a 7% and 3% share respectively.

6.2% of all radio listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device is at 3.2%.

For the younger 15 to 34 age cohort, 8.3% of their listening is through a smart speaker and 8.6% through a mobile device.

The CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, Ciaran Cunningham says “All parts of the Irish population, from young to old are listening to radio in huge numbers because it is a key part of Irish daily life. Advertisers recognise the power of the medium with the latest Radiocentre Ireland revenue figures showing that for the January to June period, revenue to Irish radio operators came to €77.9 million, up 2% on the same period last year.”