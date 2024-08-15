Advertisement
News

Over 3.4 million in Ireland listen to radio every day

Aug 15, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 3.4 million in Ireland listen to radio every day
Share this article

The latest JNLR/Ipsos audience figures released today show the daily radio audience in Ireland is at over 3.4 million listeners.

The report, covering July ‘23 to June ‘24, shows 90% of Irish adults and 86% of 15 to 34-year-olds listen to radio every week.

69% of the 15–34 group listen every weekday, while 64% of 15-24 year olds listen every weekday.

Advertisement

The average adult listens to the radio for over 4 hours a day.

Very strong local radio listenership levels continue, with over 2.2 million adults listening to their local or regional station every single weekday.

The latest Irish Audio Report, released by Ipsos, which looks at total audio listening, shows that live radio dominates with a 74% share of total listening.

Advertisement

Music streaming has a 12% share of listening while YouTube Music and Podcasts have a 7% and 3% share respectively.

6.2% of all radio listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device is at 3.2%.

For the younger 15 to 34 age cohort, 8.3% of their listening is through a smart speaker and 8.6% through a mobile device.

Advertisement

The CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, Ciaran Cunningham says “All parts of the Irish population, from young to old are listening to radio in huge numbers because it is a key part of Irish daily life. Advertisers recognise the power of the medium with the latest Radiocentre Ireland revenue figures showing that for the January to June period, revenue to Irish radio operators came to €77.9 million, up 2% on the same period last year.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
Advertisement
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Kerry company to create 50 jobs over next three years
Advertisement

Recommended

Butler Nominated For Golden Glove Award
Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
New industrial estate to be built at Mile Height in Tralee
Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus