Over 2,800 speeding Fixed Charge Notices in Kerry in 2023

Jan 14, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,800 speeding Fixed Charge Notices in Kerry in 2023
Photo: Pixabay
Over 2,800 (2805) Fixed Charge Notices for speeding offences were given in Kerry last year.

This figure covers from January 1st 2023 to September 12th 2023 inclusive.

This is a decrease from 2022, when over 3,300 (3,331) Fixed Charge Notices were issued for speeding in the county.

Nationally, over 109800 (109866) speeding notices were issued between the start of January and middle of September on 2023.

These figures were released by Minister Helen McEntee to Peadar Tóibín in response to a Parliamentary Question.

