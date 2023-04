Over 2,500 dancers are set to take part in the An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships in Killarney.

The event gets underway in the Killarney Convention Centre today (Saturday, April 1st) and the competition runs until next Saturday, April 8th.

Competitors from America, Scotland, England, Europe and all over Ireland will compete for a world title.

Over 39 competitions will take place with dancers aged from nine to 21-years-old taking part.