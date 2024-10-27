Over 2,300 (2,363) Kerry businesses have been approved for grants under the increased cost of business scheme to the value of over €7 million.

This was part of a support package in Budget 2024 for small and medium businesses.

Nationally, over 73,900 (73,991) businesses have been approved under the scheme; with the value of payments being over €222 million.

The figures were provided by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan in the Dáil recently.