Over 2,100 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,100 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region
There’ve been over 2,100 (2,153) sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Kerry and Cork region last year (2022).

That’s according to figures compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from January up to the end of December.

The refer to the HSE South which covers Kerry and Cork.

Chlamydia accounted for the highest number of infections in the region at 1,429, while they’re were 407 gonorrhoea infections, 88 HIV infections and 153 genital herpes infections reported last year.

Nationally, there were 18,539 STIs during last year, according to these figures.

