Over 2,000 Kerry students will receive their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Cert Applied results today.

1,902 sat the Leaving Cert in June (963 female, 939 male), while a further 107 took on the Leaving Cert Applied (49 female, 58 male).

Nationally, over 61,000 sat the exams this year.

Advertisement

The results will be issued online at 10am.