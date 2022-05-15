Advertisement
Over 2,000 from Kerry waiting for new passport

May 15, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,000 from Kerry waiting for new passport
Photo: Pixabay
There are over 2,000 people waiting for a new passport from Kerry.

Figures from the Passport Service show there are currently 2,128 passport applications from Kerry in its system.

Almost 1,300 (2,128) of these are fully completed applications which are now being processed by the Passport Office, while almost 850 (844) require further documentation by the applicant.

The figures were provided by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, following a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Michael Moynihan.

Minister Coveney said while there is a very high number of applications in the system, this doesn’t represent a backlog, as applications are being processed and dispatched in the usual way.

