Over 200 metres of aged water mains to be replaced in Tralee

Over 200 metres of aged water mains will be replaced in Tralee.

Uisce Éireann is replacing the pipes in Caherslee, Tralee.

The works are due to begin in early September and are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Advertisement

These works are taking place as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

They’ll see approximately 225 metres of water mains replaced in the Ard Charraig housing estate in Tralee.

Uisce Éireann says the works will result in a more reliable water supply, with reduced instances of bursts and water outages for residents in Ard Charraig.

Advertisement

This project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to customers’ water supply.

The national utility says to deliver the works safely and efficiently, traffic management will be in place in the form of a stop and go system; local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

To minimise disruption, works will be limited to short sections.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says the works may require some short-term water interruptions, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 for anyone with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie